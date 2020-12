Jared Goff clutches at his right thumb after his hand slams into a defender's helmet while throwing a pass. (0:15)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken right thumb Monday in Los Angeles and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If he can't play Sunday, Goff could return for the playoffs if the Rams advance.

John Wolford is Goff's backup and now in line to start.