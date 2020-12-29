The Cleveland Browns have placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list, adding to the list of key players currently on the virus list.

The team didn't disclose whether the players tested positive for the virus or were deemed close contacts. If the latter, they could be cleared to play in Sunday's pivotal matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns were without wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. All four, along with starting linebacker Jacob Phillips, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the team plane took off for New Jersey. Earlier in the day, the team reported that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and placed starting linebacker B.J. Goodson on the virus list.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he's hoping to get his receiving corps back in practice by Thursday, should they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

The Browns (10-5) face the Steelers at home this week. With a victory, Cleveland can clinch its first playoff berth in 17 seasons.