THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' personnel situation on offense remains in flux ahead of a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the Rams placed leading receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team did not disclose whether he tested positive or was deemed a close contact to someone who did.

Kupp must remain on the list for 10 days if he tested positive or five days if he is considered a high-risk close contact of someone who did. If Kupp is not considered a high-risk contact then there is no stringent timetable attached to his return.

Depending on Kupp's situation, it remains possible that he could be activated for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Also Tuesday, the Rams officially signed quarterback Blake Bortles from the Denver Broncos practice squad in a move coach Sean McVay said to expect after announcing Monday that quarterback Jared Goff will not play against the Cardinals after undergoing thumb surgery.

Quarterback John Wolford will make his first NFL start in Goff's absence. Bortles, who is familiar with the Rams' offense after serving as Goff's backup last season, will back up Wolford.

In order to clinch a playoff spot, the Rams (9-6) must win against the Cardinals (8-7) at SoFi Stadium or the Chicago Bears must lose (8-7) at home to the Green Bay Packers (12-3).

Along with a quarterback who has never appeared in an NFL game and uncertainty at the wide receiver position, the Rams also will be shorthanded in the backfield against the Cardinals.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a high ankle sprain that he suffered in a 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

And rookie Cam Akers also is dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 15 and caused him to be inactive against the Seahawks. McVay said Monday there's a possibility that Akers will be available on Sunday.

However, because of the typical 4-6 week recovery for most high ankle sprains, it remains most likely that veteran running back Malcolm Brown will start and bear most of the workload, with rookies Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais backing him up.

Kupp leads the Rams with 974 receiving yards and has been critical to their success on third down. If he is unavailable, expect rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson to play an increased role alongside Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds.

Jefferson has caught 15 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Rams have won seven straight against the Cardinals under McVay.