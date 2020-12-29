ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. will retire at the end of this season, he said in an Instagram post.

Washington (6-9) can extend Davis' final season by beating the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East on Sunday.

Davis, 37, has played 16 years in the NFL -- the first 14 with Carolina and then the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington.

Davis has served mostly in a backup role with Washington this season. He has played in seven games and received 132 snaps from scrimmage, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Washington coach Ron Rivera signed him because of Davis' leadership and his familiarity with what Rivera wanted from his players.

Rivera trusted Davis because of how he played for him in Carolina, where he made the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons, from 2015 to 2017. He was a first team All-Pro performer in 2015, the year Carolina reached the Super Bowl. Davis signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2019 but was released last offseason.

Davis also endured three torn ACLs. As a reminder of how he endured, Davis posted pictures of cleats on Instagram that sum up his career. One cleat has written on it "3 ACL Tears. 3 ACL Recoveries." It also shows how many Pro Bowls he earned. On the other cleat, it reflects him winning the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Thomas Davis Sr. was the 14th pick in the 2005 NFL draft by Carolina. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his career. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Davis wrote in his Instagram post:

"Sometimes things can happen that cause you to feel unworthy, just know that No man can steal what God had already planned for your life! I'm extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I've earned because nothing is ever given to you! You work your butt off and you pray that God's plan aligns with yours!"

Carolina drafted Davis with the 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft; he had played linebacker and free safety at Georgia. He was considered a top safety prospect before that draft, but the Panthers moved him to linebacker. His speed and athleticism helped him have success in the NFL.

In 199 games, Davis recorded 1,151 tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions.