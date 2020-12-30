DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered a "significant" knee injury in Saturday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and won't play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, coach Brian Flores said.

Roberts is also expected to miss any Dolphins postseason games.

Roberts, who has started 11 games this season, has been an important leader and physical run stuffer for the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense.

The Dolphins will likely lean on Sam Eguavoen and Kamu Grugier-Hill to take larger roles in Roberts' absence.

Roberts signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Dolphins in March and has outplayed that contract. He could be a candidate to be re-signed in 2021, though he is likely facing a lengthy rehab.

Miami is also expected to be without receiver/returner Jakeem Grant on Sunday against the Bills after he suffered ankle and knee injuries against the Raiders.