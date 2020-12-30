The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Robbie Gould to a two-year, $7.25 million extension that is fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The extension ties Gould with the Niners through the 2022 season.

Gould, 38, has made 19 of 23 field-goal attempts this season, with a long of 52 yards, and is 36 of 38 on PATs for 93 points. His 42-yarder at the buzzer lifted the 49ers to a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

The 16-year veteran has made 86.6% of his 462 attempts over his career for 1,731 points. In addition to the 49ers, he has played for the Bears and Giants.