EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions because of the death of his father, according to a league source.

Cook returned to his home in Miami on Tuesday to be with his siblings and will miss the Vikings' daily COVID-19 tests, making him unavailable for the season finale, according to the source.

Cook's father, James, was 46 years old. The Vikings offered their condolences to Cook in a tweet Wednesday but have not announced the two-time Pro Bowler's status for Sunday.

The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2020

Cook leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (1,918) and scrimmage yards per game (137) and scored 17 touchdowns this season. He is second in the league in rushing yards with 1,557 behind Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry (1,777).

Cook joined Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith as the only players in Vikings history to rush for 1,500 yards in a single season.

During his weekly Wednesday news conference, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to say whether he's made a decision to rest starters in Week 17 after Minnesota was eliminated from postseason contention in a Christmas Day loss to the New Orleans Saints.