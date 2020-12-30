Josh Weinfuss explains why Christian Kirk is a good option for fantasy managers in the final week of the season. (0:52)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play in Sunday's win-or-go-home season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, he said Wednesday.

Murray suffered a leg injury late in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, putting his status for Sunday's game in question.

Earlier this week, coach Kliff Kingsbury was "hopeful" Murray would play. The second-year quarterback put any questions to rest during his weekly video conference call with reporters.

"Yeah, I'll be playing," Murray said.

In his first comments since the injury, Murray said he's "feeling good" and that he was hit in the "right spot" on his right leg by 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett.

If the Cardinals beat the Rams, they'll make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when they went to the NFC Championship Game. If they lose, the Cardinals will end their season 8-8.

This is the first win-or-go-home game in Murray's short NFL career, leading the reigning rookie of the year to say "the game is different."

"There's no holding back," Murray said. "We lose, I'll be home, chilling. My leg, I'm fine."