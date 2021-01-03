Marcus Spears is taking the Ravens to win against the Bengals and lock up a playoff spot in Week 17. (0:48)

Several NFL playoff spots are still in play in Week 17, along with a couple of division titles. And four teams currently on the outside looking in still have a chance to play postseason football.

We're live tracking the playoff picture on Sunday, following the playoff races in both the AFC and NFC. We will update playoff chances and projections from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) periodically throughout the 16-game slate, showing how the playoff landscape is changing as games are played. Clinching scenarios are provided for each team as well. Keep checking back all day long for the most up-to-date view of the playoff teams and seedings based on those FPI projections. All game times are ET.

LAST UPDATED: 10 a.m. ET

NFC

Scenario: The Packers have locked up the NFC North and can clinch the No. 1 seed -- giving them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a wild-card round bye -- with a win against Chicago OR a Seattle loss. They also can clinch the No. 2 seed with a New Orleans loss and a Seattle win. They cannot fall lower than third in the conference.

Follow relevant games live: GB-CHI (4:25 p.m.) | NO-CAR (4:25 p.m.) | SEA-SF (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Packers' chances to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC sit at 79.8%.

Scenario: The Saints have locked up the NFC South and can clinch the No. 1 seed -- giving them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a wild-card round bye -- with a win against Carolina, a Green Bay loss and a Seattle win. They also can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and Green Bay loss OR a Seattle loss. They cannot fall lower than third in the conference.

Follow relevant games live: NO-CAR (4:25 p.m.) | GB-CHI (4:25 p.m.) | SEA-SF (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Saints' chances to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC sit at 14.8%.

Scenario: The Seahawks have locked up the NFC West and can clinch the No. 1 seed -- giving them home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a wild-card round bye -- with a win against San Francisco, a New Orleans loss and a Green Bay loss. They also can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, a New Orleans win and a Green Bay loss OR a win, a Green Bay win and a New Orleans loss. They cannot fall lower than third in the conference.

Follow relevant games live: SEA-SF (4:25 p.m.) | NO-CAR (4:25 p.m.) | GB-CHI (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Seahawks' chances to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC sit at 5.4%.

Scenario: Washington's scenario to both make the playoffs and win the NFC East is very simple: win against Philadelphia. The only possible playoff seeding Washington has in play is No. 4.

Follow relevant games live: WSH-PHI (8:20 p.m.)

FPI chances: Washington has a 60.4% chance to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Buccaneers have locked up a playoff berth but are eliminated from the NFC South race. They will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC. Tampa Bay can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win against Atlanta OR a Rams loss.

Follow relevant games live: ATL-TB (1 p.m.) | ARI-LAR (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Buccaneers' chances to be the No. 5 seed in the AFC sit at 85.9%.

Scenario: The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Arizona OR a Chicago loss. They can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win and a Tampa Bay loss. They are eliminated from the NFC West title race.

Follow relevant games live: ARI-LAR (4:25 p.m.) | GB-CHI (4:25 p.m.) | ATL-TB (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Rams have a 85.2% chance to make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Bears can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Green Bay OR an Arizona loss. They are eliminated from the NFC North title race.

Follow relevant games live: GB-CHI (4:25 p.m.) | ARI-LAR (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Bears have a 70.2% chance to make the playoffs.

CURRENTLY OUTSIDE

Scenario: The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with a win against the Rams. They are eliminated from the NFC West title race.

Follow relevant games live: ARI-LAR (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Cardinals have a 44.6% chance to make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth with a win against the Giants and a Washington loss. The only possible playoff seeding Dallas has in play is No. 4.

Follow relevant games live: DAL-NYG (1 p.m.) | WSH-PHI (8:20 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Cowboys have a 15.8% chance to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Giants can clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth with a win against the Cowboys and a Washington loss. The only possible playoff seeding New York has in play is No. 4.

Follow relevant games live: DAL-NYG (1 p.m.) | WSH-PHI (8:20 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Giants have a 23.7% chance to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched top seed)

Scenario: The Chiefs have locked up both the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. They will receive both home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and a wild-card round bye.

Follow relevant games live: LAC-KC (4:25 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Chiefs have clinched everything they can in the AFC. They have a 31.5% chance to win the Super Bowl, by far the highest percentage in the NFL.

Scenario: The Bills have locked up the AFC East, but they are eliminated from the chance for No. 1 in the conference. They will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC. Buffalo can clinch the second seed -- which sets up a wild-card matchup with the No. 7 seed -- with a win against Miami OR a Pittsburgh loss.

Follow relevant games live: MIA-BUF (1 p.m.) | PIT-CLE (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Bills' chances to be the No. 2 seed in the AFC sit at 83.0%.

Scenario: The Steelers have locked up the AFC North, but they are eliminated from the chance for No. 1 in the conference. They will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh can clinch the second seed -- which sets up a wild-card matchup with the No. 7 seed -- with a win against Cleveland and a Buffalo loss.

Follow relevant games live: PIT-CLE (1 p.m.) | MIA-BUF (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Steelers' chances to be the No. 2 seed in the AFC sit at 17.0%.

Scenario: The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win against the Texans OR an Indianapolis loss. They also can clinch a playoff berth if they miss out on the division with a Baltimore loss OR a Miami loss.

Follow relevant games live: TEN-HOU (4:25 p.m.) | JAX-IND (4:25 p.m.) | BAL-CIN (1 p.m.) | MIA-BUF (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Titans have a 91.8% chance to make the playoffs and a 63.9% chance to win the AFC South.

Scenario: The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Buffalo OR a Baltimore loss OR a Cleveland loss OR an Indianapolis loss. They can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win OR losses from Baltimore, Cleveland and Indianapolis. They are eliminated from the AFC East title race.

Follow relevant games live: MIA-BUF (1 p.m.) | PIT-CLE (1 p.m.) | JAX-IND (4:25 p.m.) | BAL-CIN (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Dolphins have a 80.0% chance to make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Cincinnati OR a Cleveland loss OR an Indianapolis loss. They can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win and a Miami loss. They are eliminated from the AFC North title race.

Follow relevant games live: BAL-CIN (1 p.m.) | JAX-IND (4:25 p.m.) | PIT-CLE (1 p.m.) | MIA-BUF (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Ravens have a 90.2% chance to make the playoffs.

Scenario: The Browns can clinch a playoff berth with a win against Pittsburgh OR an Indianapolis loss OR a Baltimore win, an Indianapolis win, a Miami win and a Tennessee loss. They can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win, a Baltimore loss and a Miami loss. They are eliminated from the AFC North title race.

Follow relevant games live: PIT-CLE (1 p.m.) | JAX-IND (4:25 p.m.) | TEN-HOU (4:25 p.m.) | BAL-CIN (1 p.m.) | MIA-BUF (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Browns have a 57.7% chance to make the playoffs.

CURRENTLY OUTSIDE

Scenario: The Colts can clinch the AFC South with a win against the Jaguars and a Tennessee loss. They also can clinch a playoff berth if they miss out on the division with a win and a Baltimore loss OR a win and a Cleveland loss OR a win and a Miami loss. They can finish with the top wild-card seeding (No. 5) with a win, a Baltimore loss, a Cleveland loss, a Miami loss and a Tennessee win.

Follow relevant games live: JAX-IND (4:25 p.m.) | TEN-HOU (4:25 p.m.) | BAL-CIN (1 p.m.) | PIT-CLE (1 p.m.) | MIA-BUF (1 p.m.)

FPI chances: The Colts have a 80.3% chance to make the playoffs and a 36.1% chance to win the AFC South.