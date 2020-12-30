CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey and several other key offensive players Sunday as they try to spoil the New Orleans Saints' bid to become the top seed in the NFC.

McCaffrey (quadriceps) will miss his seventh straight game and 13th on the season, coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.

Rhule also doesn't expect backup Mike Davis (ankle) to play, leaving the running back duties to Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) also has been ruled out, leaving converted guard Michael Schofield to protect quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's blind side.

Schofield is the fifth player to start at left tackle this season for the Panthers. Trent Scott was placed on injured reserve Monday, joining tackles Greg Little and Dennis Daley.

McCaffrey was at practice Wednesday but did not participate. He has played only one game since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He missed six games with the ankle sprain, three with a shoulder injury and the last four with a quad injury.

In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.