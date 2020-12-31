Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are closing their facility once again as COVID-19 issues mount in Cleveland. (1:43)

For the second consecutive day, the Cleveland Browns have shut down their practice facility to conduct contact tracing after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were the two players who tested positive, a league source told ESPN. Bryant had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after being identified as a high-risk close contact to another individual who had tested positive outside the building, and Smith will be added to the list Thursday.

The Browns also closed their facility Wednesday after a coach and practice squad player tested positive for the coronavirus. Cleveland reopened its building in the afternoon and practiced for about an hour.

On Tuesday, the Browns placed Bryant and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list then added practice squad center Javon Patterson on Wednesday.

The Browns have been dealing with coronavirus issues since Saturday, when they had to place their top four wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts after they came into contact with another player who had tested positive.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said those receivers -- Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge -- and linebacker Jacob Phillips will come off the reserve list and practice Thursday.

Cleveland, however, does not expect to get back Sendejo or starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who was the first to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, in time for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL's Dr. Allen Sills said Wednesday there was no indication that an outbreak within the Browns organization was underway.

"To date, we don't see any connection among the recent positive cases with the Browns, so there's no evidence of transmission within the facility," Sills said. "But obviously we're going to continue to work through that and continue to monitor the test results on a day-to-day basis."

Cleveland can clinch its first playoff berth in 17 seasons with a victory over the Steelers.