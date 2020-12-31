The Raiders are called for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty as Ryan Fitzpatrick has his face mask raked on a deep 34-yard completion to Mack Hollins, setting up a game-winning field goal for Jason Sanders from 44 yards out. (1:42)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Dolphins and the NFL have conducted initial contact tracing with no high-risk close contacts determined as of Thursday afternoon, a source told ESPN, but that process will continue. Fitzpatrick practiced fully Wednesday and wasn't listed on the injury report, but he didn't practice Thursday afternoon, indicating that the positive COVID-19 test was a recent surprise.

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said that coach Brian Flores informed the team about Fitzpatrick's status during a Zoom meeting.

"It hurts. He's a leader on our team. He brings energy," Rowe said. "I'm sure it's worse for him because he loves the game and no one wants to catch COVID. With that, you have to push forward.

"COVID is a real-deal thing whether you don't have symptoms or you do. Just praying he doesn't have symptoms or he didn't pass it to his kids."

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins' starting quarterback, but Fitzpatrick has been called on twice in the fourth quarter to play what Flores compared to a "ninth-inning reliever" role. Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 26-25 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday after a 34-yard heave coupled with a 15-yard face mask penalty set up the game-winning field goal.

The Dolphins signed Jake Rudock to the 53-man roster Thursday, and he is expected to be Tagovailoa's backup Sunday. Tagovailoa, Rudock and practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett practiced fully Thursday.

NFL Network first reported Fitzpatrick's positive test.

The Dolphins would clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills. They could still make the playoffs with a loss but would need a loss from either the Cleveland Browns (vs. a Steelers team resting key starters), Indianapolis Colts (vs. Jaguars) or Baltimore Ravens (vs. Bengals). The Bills, who have clinched the AFC East but can earn the No. 2 (vs. No. 3) seed based on Week 17 results, have been coy on whether they will play their starters.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is 4-3 as a starter this season, throwing for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.