THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams placed defensive lineman Michael Brockers on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list and coach Sean McVay said that "he's probably not likely to be available for us" Sunday when the Rams (9-6) play the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) at SoFi Stadium with a playoff berth at stake.

A source told ESPN that Kupp tested positive for the coronavirus. Kupp was the first Rams starter to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

A day before he was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Brockers did not practice because of a non-injury situation, according to the Rams' injury report.

Brockers must remain on the list for 10 days if he tested positive or five days if he is considered a high-risk close contact of someone who did. If Brockers is not considered a high-risk contact then there is no stringent timetable attached to his return.

Brockers' situation is the latest in what has amounted to tumultuous week for the Rams, who can also clinch a playoff spot if the Chicago Bears (8-7) lose at home to the Green Bay Packers (12-3), who are playing to earn the NFC's top overall seed.

Quarterback Jared Goff underwent thumb surgery on his throwing hand last Monday and will be sidelined for at least a week, forcing the Rams to start backup quarterback John Wolford, who has never appeared in an NFL game.

Leading rusher Darrell Henderson was placed on injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain and it remains uncertain whether breakout rookie running back Cam Akers will return after he was inactive in Week 16 because of a high ankle sprain. Malcolm Brown is likely to start and will be backed up by rookies Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, who have played only on special teams this season.

Rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson will play in Kupp's absence.

And if Brockers is unable to play Sunday, expect defensive lineman Morgan Fox to play an increased role alongside Aaron Donald. Brockers and Fox each have five sacks this season.