GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have lost one of the most important members of their high-powered offense, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, to what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury suffered in practice on Thursday, a source told ESPN.

NFL Network reported that the injury is likely a torn ACL.

The Packers added Bakhtiari to the injury report after Thursday's practice. During the portion open to reporters, there was no apparent issue. Coach Matt LaFleur spoke before practice and will next take questions from reporters on Friday.

The Packers (12-3), who lead the NFL in scoring at 31.6 points per game, would be the NFC's No. 1 seed if they win their regular-season finale on Sunday at the Chicago Bears.

But now they'll have to do it without their best non-skill position player on offense. It comes just six weeks after they signed Bakhtiari to a record-setting, four-year, $103.5 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The 29-year-old, fourth-round pick in 2013 has been either first- or second-team All-Pro each of the past four years. He was named a Pro Bowl starter when the selections were announced last week.

When Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this season because of broken ribs, the Packers played Billy Turner at left tackle. Turner has been a regular starter on the right side, at both guard and tackle.

Most recently, Turner has started the past four games at right guard, while Rick Wagner has started at right tackle. However, Wagner suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans and was a limited participant in practice.

Another option would be to move Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle. Jenkins has played everywhere but right guard this season, having played 599 snaps at left guard, 286 at center, 31 at right tackle and 26 at left tackle, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.