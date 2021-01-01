Ninkovich: Browns will say 'see ya later' to Mayfield with Week 17 loss (1:43)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility and are planning to hold practice Friday afternoon after the latest round of COVID-19 testing produced no new positive results.

The Browns had to shut down their practice facility the previous two days and canceled Thursday's practice following consecutive days of positive tests.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end Harrison Bryant, linebackers Malcolm Smith and B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo have all tested positive in the past week, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Bryant and Sendejo were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and Smith and Ward were added to it Thursday. Goodson went on the list last Saturday.

The Browns did get some good news Thursday, as receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips were all activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. All five players, plus Goodson, sat during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets while on the virus list.

Cleveland won't have Goodson, Sendejo, Smith, Bryant or Ward for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The three players who tested positive this week are now in jeopardy of missing a potential playoff opener as well.

The Browns are looking to clinch their first playoff berth in 17 seasons with a victory Sunday.

Despite the new cases, the game at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium has remained on schedule, according to an NFL spokesman. The league is closely monitoring the Browns' situation and overseeing standard contact tracing. The NFL's Dr. Allen Sills has said that there's been no indication that an outbreak within the Browns organization was underway.