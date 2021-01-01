Alvin Kamara racks up a career-high 155 rushing yards and six touchdowns as he leads the Saints to a decisive 52-33 win over the Vikings on Christmas Day. (2:56)

METAIRIE, La. -- The Grinch came after Alvin Kamara's Christmas-themed cleats, after all.

The New Orleans Saints running back was fined $5,000 by the NFL after wearing a pair of red and green cleats that didn't match his uniform colors while rushing for six touchdowns on Christmas Day. Apparently, the league won't even bend the rules when a player ties a 91-year-old record.

Kamara was also fined $6,079 for wearing similarly themed cleats around Christmastime in 2017.

Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns wearing his Christmas themed cleats. AP Photo/Brett Duke

"If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate it to charity," Kamara said after his historic performance in a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "You know, the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas."

Kamara had not yet been informed of his latest fine when he spoke to the media on Thursday. He joked, "I guess they were being nice this year. I didn't get anything for Christmas; I guess I'll count that as my Christmas gift."

Fines for uniform violations do not go directly to the NFL. They are donated to programs for former players that are mutually agreed up on by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Kamara's six-touchdown performance also inspired more than $20,000 in charity donations from fantasy football managers who had him on their championship rosters. As of Thursday night, the Son of a Saint charity that Kamara supports received $21,000 from nearly 40 donors in his honor.