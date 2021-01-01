OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch is not expected to play Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals, which would end the NFL's third-longest active consecutive games streak at 239.

Koch is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after his test on Wednesday came back inconclusive. This would mark the first time he's missed a game in his 15-year NFL career.

The only players who currently have longer streaks in the NFL are Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur (252 games) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (240). Koch's streak is also a Ravens' franchise record.

"I'm pretty sure he's got to be out based on the day count," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. "That's the way I'm reading it right now. I'm just assuming he's not going to be there."

Harbaugh later added, "I do not expect him to be out beyond Sunday."

This is an indication that Koch did not test positive and will only need to quarantine for five days. He would be available if Baltimore (10-5) advances to the postseason. The Ravens can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Bengals (4-10-1). If the Ravens lose, Baltimore can still secure a playoff spot if the Colts or Cleveland Browns lose.

Johnny Townsend, who hasn't punted in an NFL game since 2018, will replace Koch on Sunday. A 2018 fifth-round pick by the Raiders, Townsend was signed by Baltimore on Thursday and had one full practice with the team.

"We're very happy to have him," Harbaugh said. "He had a good today in practice. We expect him to do very well in the game."