THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was taken to the hospital Friday for precautionary measures after complaining about abdominal pain to a team trainer before practice, a Rams spokesperson said.

Floyd will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals (8-7). The Rams (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Chicago Bears (8-7) loss at home to the Green Bay Packers (12-3).

Playing on a one-year, $10 million contract, Floyd has 9½ sacks this season and has played a critical role on a defense that ranks second in efficiency.

"He has been so steady, so consistent, so versatile," Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday before practice. "He is really affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways."

If Floyd is unable to play Sunday, expect rookie Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to step in.

The uncertainty around Floyd's health and availability Sunday adds to what has already been a tumultuous week for the Rams, who will be relying on several backups against the Cardinals for various reasons.

Undrafted free agent John Wolford will make his first NFL start in place of quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent surgery on his throwing-hand thumb last Monday and will be sidelined at least a week.

Malcolm Brown could be the only experienced running back available in a three-player committee after leading rusher Darrell Henderson was placed on injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain. McVay said Friday that Cam Akers will be a game-time decision because of a high ankle sprain that kept him out of Week 16. Rookies Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais have played only on special teams this season, but will be asked to step up if Akers can't play.

And leading wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who has 5 sacks, will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be available Sunday, according to McVay. This is the first game this season that a Rams starter will miss because of being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.