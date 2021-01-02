Jeremy Fowler reports on Alvin Kamara's positive COVID-19 test, which will keep the Saints' RB out until at least Jan. 10. (0:32)

METAIRIE, La. -- Replacing Alvin Kamara will be even harder for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after their running back room was ruled out as COVID-19 precaution, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The source said backups Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington, fullback Michael Burton and running backs coach Joel Thomas have been ruled out against the Carolina Panthers because they were deemed close contacts to Kamara, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a source previously told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

None of the other running backs tested positive, according to the source, and are expected back with the team next week. Kamara cannot return before next Sunday since he tested positive -- putting his status for New Orleans' playoff opener in jeopardy, unless the team can clinch a first-round bye.

To get the bye, in addition to a win of their own, the Saints would need the Chicago Bears to defeat the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Against the Panthers, the Saints will likely lean heavily on WR/former RB Ty Montgomery, versatile quarterback Taysom Hill and rookie practice squad running back Tony Jones Jr., among others.

Fox Sports first reported on the additional running backs being ruled out.