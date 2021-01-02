        <
          Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden tests positive for COVID-19, source says

          Spears expects Browns to take care of business in Week 17 (1:02)

          Marcus Spears says the Browns have no choice but to win and secure a playoff berth against Mason Rudolph and the Steelers in Week 17. (1:02)

          12:43 PM ET
          • Brooke PryorESPN Staff Writer
            • Previously covered the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star and Oklahoma University for the Oklahoman.
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Joe Haden tested positive for COVID-19, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano, creating a significant hole in the Steelers' secondary with the playoffs just a week away.

          Even if asymptomatic, players who test positive must be isolated for at least 10 days, making it likely Haden will miss the first round of the playoffs, along with Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns -- a team dealing with its own COVID-19 situation this week.

          Haden hinted at the situation with a vague tweet Saturday morning.

          Haden, a former member of the Browns who has two interceptions this season, missed a game earlier this year with a concussion.

          With Haden out, expect versatile defensive backs Cam Sutton and Mike Hilton to have increased roles. Sutton has been the primary replacement for Haden and fellow starting cornerback Steve Nelson when either has missed time.