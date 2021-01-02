Marcus Spears favors the Washington Football Team over the Philadelphia Eagles in the final Sunday night game of the regular season. (0:44)

Coach Doug Pederson is expected to return to the Philadelphia Eagles next season, although he does have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday with owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss plans for the 2021 season, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Pederson's job could be in jeopardy. Lurie was said to be unhappy with the team's results, sources told ESPN, but the Eagles have been more competitive down the stretch, with rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts igniting a spark.

The Eagles are 4-10-1 heading into Sunday's season finale against Washington.

Pederson led the Eagles to the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons, winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He is 42-36-1 since becoming coach of the Eagles prior to the 2016 season.

There will be changes in Pederson's coaching staff, sources told ESPN. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is on an expiring contract and is not expected to return, sources said.