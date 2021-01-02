The Washington Football Team signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension on Saturday, ensuring stability in the middle of their line.

The deal is worth $40.5 million with $19 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Roullier would have been a free agent after the season.

Roullier, a sixth-round pick from Wyoming in 2017, has solidified the center position for Washington. He started 16 games in 2018 and 14 a year ago. Roullier has played every snap on offense this season, the only player to do so for Washington. He has a career-high run block win rate of 76.1%, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He's also adept at helping to set protections and has quietly had a solid season.

By keeping Roullier, Washington can build line depth with players such as rookie Keith Ismael, who can play guard or center. The team has lacked quality line depth in previous seasons.

Washington will also try to keep right guard Brandon Scherff around, but because he was placed on the franchise tag, it can't negotiate with him until after the season. Scherff was named to his fourth Pro Bowl two weeks ago. Because Washington's left side of the line has been more in flux due to injuries, the stability offered by the right side of Scherff and tackle Morgan Moses, along with Roullier has been pivotal.

Washington (6-9) plays at Philadelphia (4-10-1) Sunday. It wins the division with a victory.