TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before their win-or-go-home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kirk was at practice Friday. He is the eighth Cardinal to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season.

His addition to the list likely means Kirk won't be able to play Sunday in Arizona's season finale. That would be a major blow to Arizona's depth at receiver, considering Larry Fitzgerald was listed as questionable with a groin injury. DeAndre Hopkins was limited on Thursday with a hip injury, but he practiced in full on Friday.

Kirk has 48 catches for 621 yards and a career-high six touchdowns this season.