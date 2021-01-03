Kellen Moore will remain as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2021, bypassing an opportunity to return to his alma mater at Boise State as head coach, league sources told ESPN's Ed Werder and Chris Mortensen.

The Cowboys expect to sign Moore to an extension, sources told Werder and Mortensen.

Moore's contract with Dallas (6-9) expires after this season. He has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. The Boise State job came open last month when Bryan Harsin left to take over as head coach at Auburn, replacing the fired Gus Malzahn.

In last weekend's home victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys racked up 513 total yards of offense, eclipsing 500 yards for the fourth time this season, tying for the most in team history with the 1978, 1966 and 2019 offenses.

Dallas also had three pass plays of more than 50 yards against the Eagles, the most by a team in the NFL this season. In the past three games, the Cowboys' offense has contributed 94 of Dallas' 108 points.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.