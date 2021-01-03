Adam Schefter reports that Washington plans to start quarterback Alex Smith vs. the Eagles in its attempt to win the NFC East. (0:51)

Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, and we've got you covered with a look at all the playoff scenarios, game plans for every must-win matchup, as well as insights into each team that is looking to play spoiler today.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 17 game guide.

More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?

Best tribute to a legendary fan

Bills superfan Ezra Castro -- who was easy to spot with his game-day attire that featured a sombrero and luchadore-esque face mask -- died on May 14, 2019. However, his legacy lives on, and Sunday, we got a glimpse of Bills QB Josh Allen's homage to Castro via this military-style jacket:

Best birthday quandary

Jan. 3 is Eli Manning's 40th birthday, and while the two-time Super Bowl MVP is hoping for a Giants win against the Cowboys, he's also unsure of the appropriate attire:

Not sure what to wear for the Giants game today? My jersey or my birthday suit? — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 3, 2021

Best fighter plane-inspired bag

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are in Buffalo to try to keep their playoff hopes alive, and his pregame outfit was more in tune with the climate in Western New York than his usual attire in South Florida. But check out the bag!

Best date-appropriate cleats

Bills wideout Stefon Diggs has had some impressive pregame cleats throughout the regular season, and Sunday's are no exception, as he reminds us to change our wall calendars:

Best of the rest

The vibes are wild. pic.twitter.com/d1da1J5odX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021

Bringin' all the good vibes 🤙 pic.twitter.com/GnARgGF0iL — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2021