Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, according to league sources.

The Eagles are aware of this potential development, but a team source told ESPN that the organization's asking price for Wentz will be significant for the quarterback it selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Multiple teams are expected to have interest in trading for Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts, whose coach, Frank Reich, was Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Hurts will make his fourth consecutive start in Philadelphia's regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, while Wentz will be a healthy scratch, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pederson said earlier in the week that he has a "ton of confidence" in Wentz and wants to "fix" the issues that led to a decline in the former Pro Bowler's performance this season.

Pederson is expected to return as the Eagles' coach, but he has a Tuesday meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss the team's losing season, potential coaching staff changes and the quarterback solution as Wentz seeks an exit.

If it is determined that the relationship between Wentz and Pederson is indeed beyond repair, the plan will have to account for some salary-cap maneuvers. Wentz and his representatives are willing to work with general manager Howie Roseman to facilitate a move out of Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN.

Team sources told ESPN last month that the Eagles intend to keep Wentz despite his season-long struggles and want him be a major part of their team going forward.

But if the Eagles move on from Wentz, they must make that decision by the second day of the 2021 league year -- sometime in mid-March -- because on the third day of the league year, his $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed and his 2021 roster bonus of $10 million is paid out.

Wentz has struggled through the worst season of his career. Despite playing only 12 games, he enters Sunday tied with Denver's Drew Lock for the league lead with 15 interceptions. Wentz also has been sacked a league-high 50 times and ranks 35th in completion percentage (57.4%).

