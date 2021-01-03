Titans' Derrick Henry cuts through Texans defense for 52-yard TD

Derrick Henry continued his dominance of the Houston Texans, this time with a 52-yard touchdown run to make the score 10-3.

The touchdown was the Tennessee Titans running back's 16th, tying him with Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook for most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season. Henry had 72 rushing yards in just over one quarter. Entering the game he needed 223 yards to reach the 2,000-yard plateau. He had 200 or more rushing yards in each of his past two games against the Texans.