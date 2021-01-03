Browns' Nick Chubb goes over 1,000 yards on season with 47-yard TD run vs. Steelers

CLEVELAND -- Nick Chubb wasted no time giving the Cleveland Browns an early lead on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

He weaved his way through the Pittsburgh defense -- then ran through Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- to put Cleveland up 7-0 with a 47-yard touchdown dash.

Chubb had 61 yards on the opening drive, putting him over 1,000 yards on the season.

Chubb is the first Browns player to rush for a touchdown of 40-plus yards against the Steelers since Jim Brown scored from 48 yards out on Oct. 19, 1958, according to Elias.

The touchdown gave him 12 rushing scores for the year -- the most by a Browns player since Leroy Kelly had 16 in 1968.