First Ohio State and now the Cleveland Browns. What a weekend for the state of Ohio. On Friday, the Buckeyes crushed Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and will face Alabama in the national championship game. Then, on Sunday, the Browns broke the NFL's longest playoff drought. By beating the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Cleveland earned a Wild Card slot and ended an 18-year run of missing the NFL postseason.
The Browns also won their season finale for the first time since 2009.
With the streak snapped, notable Ohioans LeBron James and Drew Carey, and many others took to social media to celebrate.
THE DROUGHT IS OVER.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021
Browns take down the Steelers to clinch a playoff spot 💥 pic.twitter.com/7e3x7PZ2jZ— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021
Playoff bound! Congrats @Browns!! Yessir!!!! Don't be satisfied though! #Browns— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2021
Innn there !!!! Go to work dawgsss— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2021
Buckeyes @Browns— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 3, 2021
Baker. Browns. PLAYOFFS!!!@bakermayfield #OUDNA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2021
PLAYOFF BOUND!— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 3, 2021
Congratulations to all the HS seniors in Cleveland who've never seen the @Browns in a playoff game! 😜— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 3, 2021
I would like to thank the @steelers for starting their B team against the @browns today.— 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 3, 2021
David Njoku & Browns Thank U For Breaking Our 18 Year Playoff Drought 🏈U Matter Go Browns pic.twitter.com/cn0h7BuUIr— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 3, 2021
@Browns fans we're in the playoffs, #Smokeemifyougotem pic.twitter.com/WXO1A6duZD— Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) January 3, 2021
Love to see the @Browns back in the playoffs! Been a long drought since 2002. Go Browns! pic.twitter.com/39pdyYrGY0— Tim Couch (@TimCouchQB) January 3, 2021
I think the city of Cleveland owes me a thank you!!! Way to go @Browns End of tweet https://t.co/HveIUzbf61— James Caan (@James_Caan) January 3, 2021
THE LAST TIME THE CLEVELAND BROWNS MADE THE PLAYOFFS PEDRO MORALES WAS CHAMPION. CONGRATS BUBBA!— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 3, 2021
PLAYOFFS. @BROWNS pic.twitter.com/oiIoaxQp2g— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 3, 2021
Browns goin to the playoffs!!!— Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 3, 2021
Kevin Stefanski: "I'm really just happy for our fans. They deserve this. And we're happy to deliver this to them." #browns— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 3, 2021
Now that they're in the playoffs, Cleveland has to end another streak. The Browns haven't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when Bill Belichick was the head coach. The Browns will face the Steelers next weekend.