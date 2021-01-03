The Browns use touchdowns from Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry, plus timely plays late in the game to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2002. (1:44)

First Ohio State and now the Cleveland Browns. What a weekend for the state of Ohio. On Friday, the Buckeyes crushed Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and will face Alabama in the national championship game. Then, on Sunday, the Browns broke the NFL's longest playoff drought. By beating the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Cleveland earned a Wild Card slot and ended an 18-year run of missing the NFL postseason.

The Browns also won their season finale for the first time since 2009.

With the streak snapped, notable Ohioans LeBron James and Drew Carey, and many others took to social media to celebrate.

THE DROUGHT IS OVER.



BROWNS WIN. pic.twitter.com/7ln2U8DwOA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021

Browns take down the Steelers to clinch a playoff spot 💥 pic.twitter.com/7e3x7PZ2jZ — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021

Innn there !!!! Go to work dawgsss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2021

Buckeyes @Browns

🤝

Playoffs — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 3, 2021

PLAYOFF BOUND!

Here we go @Browns 🔥🔥🔥 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 3, 2021

Congratulations to all the HS seniors in Cleveland who've never seen the @Browns in a playoff game! 😜

Finally got the cast off so we can scratch that itch!

Man this feels good. ❤️🙏 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 3, 2021

I would like to thank the @steelers for starting their B team against the @browns today.

It means a lot to the city 🙏 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 3, 2021

David Njoku & Browns Thank U For Breaking Our 18 Year Playoff Drought 🏈U Matter Go Browns pic.twitter.com/cn0h7BuUIr — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 3, 2021

Love to see the @Browns back in the playoffs! Been a long drought since 2002. Go Browns! pic.twitter.com/39pdyYrGY0 — Tim Couch (@TimCouchQB) January 3, 2021

I think the city of Cleveland owes me a thank you!!! Way to go @Browns End of tweet https://t.co/HveIUzbf61 — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 3, 2021

THE LAST TIME THE CLEVELAND BROWNS MADE THE PLAYOFFS PEDRO MORALES WAS CHAMPION. CONGRATS BUBBA! — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 3, 2021

Browns goin to the playoffs!!! — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) January 3, 2021

Kevin Stefanski: "I'm really just happy for our fans. They deserve this. And we're happy to deliver this to them." #browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 3, 2021

Now that they're in the playoffs, Cleveland has to end another streak. The Browns haven't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when Bill Belichick was the head coach. The Browns will face the Steelers next weekend.