          LeBron James and more celebrate Cleveland Browns making the NFL playoffs

          Browns clinch playoff spot for first time since 2002 (1:44)

          The Browns use touchdowns from Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry, plus timely plays late in the game to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2002. (1:44)

          4:51 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          First Ohio State and now the Cleveland Browns. What a weekend for the state of Ohio. On Friday, the Buckeyes crushed Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and will face Alabama in the national championship game. Then, on Sunday, the Browns broke the NFL's longest playoff drought. By beating the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Cleveland earned a Wild Card slot and ended an 18-year run of missing the NFL postseason.

          The Browns also won their season finale for the first time since 2009.

          With the streak snapped, notable Ohioans LeBron James and Drew Carey, and many others took to social media to celebrate.

          Now that they're in the playoffs, Cleveland has to end another streak. The Browns haven't won a playoff game since defeating the Bill Parcells-led New England Patriots in the 1994 wild-card round when Bill Belichick was the head coach. The Browns will face the Steelers next weekend.