INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Philip Rivers continued his seasonlong list of accomplishments when he jumped Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's career passing touchdown list in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rivers, who signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Colts in March, threw the 421st touchdown pass of his 17-year NFL career when he found wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on a 6-yard touchdown on their opening drive.

Only Tom Brady (581), Drew Brees (568 entering Week 17), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) have thrown for more touchdowns than Rivers. All will be future first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Rivers threw the first 397 touchdown passes of his career during his 16 seasons with the Chargers. He threw at least 30 touchdown passes in six of those seasons.

Sunday was just another accomplishment for Rivers, who has redeemed himself from a disappointing 2019 season with the Chargers.

He became just the sixth quarterback to top at least 60,000 career passing yards in Week 3 against the New York Jets. He passed Marino for the most career passing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.