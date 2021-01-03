Packers' Aaron Rodgers tosses 46th TD pass with 72-yarder to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass, times 46.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback set a single-season career high -- and a franchise record -- with his 46th touchdown pass in the second quarter on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

And credit Rodgers for recognizing what was coming.

The Bears blitzed cornerback Duke Shelley, telling Rodgers he had to get rid of the ball quickly. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the slot right against linebacker Danny Trevathan, it was an easy mismatch: one of the fastest receivers in the NFL against a linebacker.

The result was a 72-yard untouched touchdown.

Rodgers has two touchdown passes of 70-plus yards this season -- both to Valdes-Scantling. The other was a 78-yarder against the Jaguars in Week 10. It's the first time Rodgers has multiple 70-yard touchdown passes since 2014, when he had three.

-