Troy Hill's 84-yard pick-six puts Rams ahead of Cardinals right before halftime

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill has officially established himself as a scoring threat.

Hill intercepted a deep pass from Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Chris Streveler, then turned on the jets, taking it 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 12-7 lead at halftime. The pick-six is the third touchdown scored by Hill this season and comes at a much-needed time with the Rams' offense struggling to score and a playoff berth at stake.

Hill's touchdown was the Rams' fourth defensive touchdown of the season, tying them with the Indianapolis Colts for the NFL lead, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. It was needed, as the Rams had two costly turnovers themselves in the first half -- the first setting up Arizona's touchdown and the second coming at the Cardinals' 1-yard line to deny the Rams a go-ahead score.