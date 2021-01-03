Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not start the second half against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a right ankle injury early in the first quarter.

Backup Chris Streveler took over for Murray and remained in the game when the Cardinals took the field for their first drive of the second half with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Murray left the game after suffering the injury on a sack by Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox with 12:14 left in the first and did not return. Murray got up limping and went straight to the locker room. He eventually returned to the field, tried to walk off the injury and was evaluated in the blue injury tent but walked back to the locker room.

Murray had his left ankle retaped and warmed up after returning to the sideline but did not play again.

Murray spent time in and out of the locker room throughout the first half and early in the third quarter. Streveler took over for Murray and threw a touchdown on his first drive, but the offense didn't produce much beyond that, gaining just 61 yards in the first half, which ended with Arizona down 12-7.

Murray suffered a "lower leg" injury, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury, in the final seconds of last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and said this week he was "feeling good."