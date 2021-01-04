INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

With the win, the Rams finish 10-6 and earn the No. 6 seed, marking their third playoff berth in four seasons under coach Sean McVay. They will play the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

The Rams entered Week 15 with a 99.9% chance to reach the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, but lost back-to-back games to the New York Jets and Seahawks, which saw their playoff chances dip to 89% entering Sunday's regular-season finale.

With quarterback Jared Goff sidelined after undergoing thumb surgery on his throwing hand after Week 16, backup quarterback John Wolford made his first NFL start against the Cardinals and completed 22 of 38 passes for 223 yards with an interception.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left the game after the opening series because of an ankle injury and was replaced by backup Chris Streveler, before Murray returned to the game with 14:21 remaining.

In the third quarter, Rams cornerback Troy Hill intercepted Streveler and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 12-7 lead entering halftime. The pick-six was Hill's third defensive touchdown scored this season.

The Rams have won eight straight against the Cardinals.

The Rams' return to the postseason avenges a disappointing 2019 season when the Rams finished 9-7 and were the only team with a winning record to not earn a playoff berth, while also becoming only the second team since 2009 to lose in the Super Bowl and then miss the playoffs the following season.