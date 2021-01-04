Matthew Stafford launches a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr., who tumbles out of the end zone, knocking over a camera operator. (0:28)

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions didn't win much on the field this season, but thanks to their kicker and a wager made over the summer, Matt Prater did win the entire city of Detroit a free beer.

Back in July, Bud Light issued a challenge to Prater and Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus -- coincidentally the kicker who replaced Prater with the Broncos -- that whomever kicked the longest field goal this season would win his city free beer.

Prater made a 59-yarder to beat Washington as time expired on Nov. 15, which ended up being the longest field goal either player made this season. In doing so, not only did Prater win a game -- which ended up being ex-coach Matt Patricia's final win with the Lions -- but he also earned his city some free beer.

It was a big day for Prater for multiple reasons. He made a 54-yard field goal in the first half against Minnesota, which gave him his 59th field goal of 50 yards or more in his career, breaking a record set by Sebastian Janikowski.

It's the latest record for the two-time Pro Bowler, who also holds the NFL record for the longest field goal at 64 yards and is considered one of the most clutch kickers in league history.

The beer might be a parting gift from Prater to Detroit, too. While the 36-year-old said he would like to stay with the Lions next season, he is scheduled to become a free agent in March.