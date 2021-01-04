BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will be without Olivier Vernon for the playoffs, after the starting defensive end ruptured his Achilles on Sunday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Vernon will undergo surgery.

Vernon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which clinched a playoff spot for the Browns.

Cleveland will face the Steelers again in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Vernon, in the final year of his deal with the Browns, has nine sacks this season, second only to star pass-rusher Myles Garrett on the team.

The Browns will lean on backups Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin in Vernon's place.