ESPN published an incorrect story on Monday involving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

The story has been removed from ESPN.com, and replaced with this correction. The story was also mentioned on the 1 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.

No ESPN reporters reported on Gailey or the Dolphins, or were involved in the error, which was made internally. It was on ESPN.com for about 20 minutes. It also ran on the Bottom Line.

ESPN regrets the error.