LAS VEGAS -- Josh Jacobs, the Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back, was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, hours after the team returned from a season-finale victory at the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs, 22, was arrested after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at approximately 4:42 a.m. Police suspected impairment and Jacobs was taken to a local hospital because of minor injuries from the crash. After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for DUI, according to the LVMP public information officer.

Jacobs' attorneys said they would plead not guilty if the case gets that far.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

The Raiders acknowledged the incident in a statement.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

According to Fox 5 Vegas, Jacobs was released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8.