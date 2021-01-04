Adam Schefter isn't shocked by John Elway's decision to step down as the Broncos general manager after his storied career. (1:32)

The Denver Broncos will hire a new general manager to oversee the personnel and football departments, the team announced Monday.

The new GM and head coach Vic Fangio will report to John Elway, who will remain as president of football operations.

"Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I've always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better," Elway said in a statement Monday. "As part of a transition I've thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.

"While I'll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic."

Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell was offered the opportunity to interview for the GM role, but has opted to retire and spend time with his family, according to the team.

Elway, 60, has led Denver's football operations since 2011 and helped the Broncos to five AFC West titles and two Super Bowl appearances. However, the team has not made the playoffs in the five seasons since winning Super Bowl 50.