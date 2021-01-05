How to watch Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans wild-card megacast

Marcus Spears breaks down Lamar Jackson and how this being his growing-up season can help him this time around in the playoffs. (2:20)

Will Lamar Jackson get his first playoff win? (2:20)

The Tennessee Titans ended the Baltimore Ravens' season in 2019 and face them in the wild-card round rematch at 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN and its family of networks.

"We're just focused on the game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Previous games have little bearing. It's got some history, the rivalry does, sure. But what impact does any of that have on the next game?"

Baltimore -- which is riding a five-game win streak -- has an emotional playoff history with Tennessee. In the 2000 and 2008 postseasons, the Ravens knocked off the top-seeded Titans in Nashville. In the 2003 playoffs, Baltimore lost at home to Tennessee in the first round.

ESPN will have several ways to watch the drama unfold on Sunday, with a megacast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Freeform and ESPN+.

Here's what each broadcast will feature:

ESPN and ABC will do a simulcast of the traditional broadcast with a Monday Night Football crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick on the call, joined by reporter Lisa Salters.

On ESPN2, five ESPN analysts -- Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Keyshawn Johnson, Booger McFarland and Rex Ryan -- will break down the X's and O's.

On Freeform, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will host a watch party joined by numerous guests. Palmer and Taylor will touch on multiple topics, including matters surrounding the game and within pop culture.

ESPN Deportes will air a Spanish language broadcast with Pablo Viruega and Eduardo Valera in the booth and reporter John Sutcliffe.

ESPN+ will feature a mix of gambling, statistical and film breakdown content with Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulgham.

Containing Lamar Jackson, who finished the regular season with 1,005 rushing yards, will be key for the Titans to keep up their winning ways again the Ravens. Jackson is the first quarterback with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

"I'm not sure we have many people that can match up with Lamar Jackson's speed," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. "We're going to have to play sound team defense. He's an unbelievably dynamic player that poses a lot of problems."

ESPN Baltimore Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley and ESPN Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport contributed to this report.