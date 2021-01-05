Dan Orlovsky makes his case for Frank Gore potentially being a first-ballot Hall of Famer after he retires. (0:54)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After 16 seasons and 16,000 rushing yards, running back Frank Gore isn't ready to call it a career -- not yet.

Gore, the New York Jets' leading rusher in 2020, said he's undecided on his future.

"I'm going to get some down time with the fam, get back to Miami and chill out with my kids," he said Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters. "Then I'll see what's up.

"I still have fun playing the game of football, but I haven't made a decision yet."

Gore, 37, who has played more games (241) than any running back in NFL history, said his decision will be based on whether a team wants him. He'd like to play on a contending team where he could mentor a young running back.

He proved his durability with the Jets, as he amassed 203 touches -- 187 rushes for 653 yards and 16 receptions for 89 yards. He signed a one-year contract to be Le'Veon Bell's backup, but Gore became the primary ball carrier when Bell was released in October.

On his final carry, in Week 16, Gore landed on the 16,000-yard milestone. He's the third-leading rusher in history, behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

"[I feel] blessed," Gore said. "My career has been tough, man. It was hard for me to get to the NFL. My story ... I'm not supposed to be here right now, you know what I'm saying? I got drafted in the third round ... two ACLs [in college] ... shoulders. They said I wouldn't be here right now."

Gore played in 15 games for the Jets, missing the last one due to a bruised lung -- only his third missed game in the past 10 years.

It was a difficult year, as the Jets started 0-13 and finished 2-14. After one loss, Gore became emotional, claiming he "can't go out" with an 0-16 season. In the first win, a huge upset over the Los Angeles Rams, he made two first downs to seal the victory.

"I'm not going to lie, I had a great time even though we didn't win," he said Tuesday. "These young guys worked their behinds off."

Gore signed with the Jets, in large part, because of a previous relationship with coach Adam Gase, who was fired Sunday night.

"Me, as a friend, I felt for him because I know how much he loves coaching the game of football," Gore said. "Adam was always good to me, but he knows the business."

Gore was lauded throughout the season by his teammates for his work ethic and willingness to mentor young players.

"It was unbelievable to watch, and it made you realize what it takes to have a Hall of Fame career and what it takes to be that great of a football player," quarterback Sam Darnold said. "And he's just a special player, a special human being and he was put on this earth to play football."