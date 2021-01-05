SEATTLE -- The Seahawks won't know if they'll have All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams until game day, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Adams hurt his left shoulder in the fourth quarter of Seattle's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He briefly returned, then finished the game on the sideline. Carroll said after the game that the initial word from the Seahawks' medical staff was that Adams would be able to play this weekend, but seemed to back off that initial optimism on Tuesday.

"He's going to work through the week and see what he can get done and see if he's OK," Carroll said Tuesday, just before the Seahawks' first practice of the week. "We'll have to wait all the way up to game day to figure that out."

Adams, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets last summer, led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks in the regular season, an NFL record for a defensive back. That was despite missing four games with a groin injury. He returned in Week 9, then a week later suffered an injury to his right shoulder that he has been playing through, in addition to two broken fingers on his left hand.

After the Seahawks clinched a postseason berth in Week 15, Adams shouted in excitement during his postgame videoconference about going to the playoffs for the first time in his career. He lit up a victory cigar on camera after the Seahawks beat the Rams a week later for the NFC West title.

"He hasn't been to the playoffs and he wants to be part of it and all that, so it kind of crushed him," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday when speaking about Adams' latest shoulder injury. "He's very emotional and all, and he's going to deal with it. We'll see what happens (Monday) and the next couple of days, see how he feels and all. But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys. So we'll see what happens. I can't tell you right now. I don't know."

An All-Pro in 2019, Adams was recently named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Ryan Neal took over at strong safety when Adams was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, and sealed Seattle's win with an interception of Dak Prescott in the end zone. The 2018 undrafted free agent started the next four games and had another interception.

"We have a lot of confidence in Ryan because of the way he played," Carroll said. "... He showed us he plays really hard, he's tough, he's a playmaker, he's very aggressive in his style of play. ... So he'll be ready to go if we need him and we'll be happy to play him."

Carroll also said defensive tackle Jarran Reed is feeling "much better" than he was postgame Sunday after straining his oblique. Carroll called that a cause for optimism.

"We're going to be real careful with him during the week and see how he goes day to day," Carroll said.

Additionally, Carroll expects running back Carlos Hyde to return this week after missing the 49ers game with a non-COVID-related illness. And rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor practiced Tuesday for the first time; the Seahawks' second-round pick has been on the non-football injury list all season because of a college leg injury.