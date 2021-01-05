Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins was cited for drag racing Tuesday morning.

"We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately," a team spokesman said.

The Elyria Chronicle Telegram first reported the citation, which occurred in Westlake, Ohio, about 10 miles away from the Browns practice facility.

Cleveland's players were off Tuesday.

Higgins later posted on Twitter that his "foot slipped" before deleting the tweet.

Higgins had 55 yards receiving in Cleveland's win over the Steelers in Sunday's regular-season finale, which clinched the team's first playoff appearance in 17 seasons. He had to sit out the previous week's game against the New York Jets after being identified as a high-risk close contact to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Browns were slammed with more COVID-19 trouble Tuesday, as head coach Kevin Stefanski, receiver KhaDarel Hodge and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio were among five to test positive.

Cleveland faces the Steelers again Sunday night in the AFC wild-card game.