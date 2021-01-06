HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are hiring longtime New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their next general manager, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Caserio was in Houston to interview with the team earlier in the day. He was expected to fly back home to New England on Tuesday night, a source said.

Caserio, 45, has served as Patriots director of player personnel since 2008 and works alongside coach Bill Belichick as the highest-ranked staffer in the personnel department. Since he earned that role, New England has won three Super Bowls.

This was the second time the Texans have requested to speak with Caserio. In 2019, after Houston fired general manager Brian Gaine, Houston requested to interview Caserio. After the Patriots filed tampering charges, Texans CEO Cal McNair said Houston would no longer pursue Caserio.

Caserio has a relationship with Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who spent six seasons as the Patriots' character coach before he was hired by Houston in 2019.

"He's unbelievable," Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks said about Caserio. "He's a special dude. ... Playing with him in New England for that year -- just the guy that he is, there's no ego. He's all about helping the team in whatever he can."

Along with Caserio, the Texans interviewed ESPN analyst and former front-office executive Louis Riddick, Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner, Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan.

After the Texans fired Gaine in June 2019, McNair ultimately elected not to hire a general manager, giving former head coach Bill O'Brien more say over personnel matters. The following January, McNair promoted O'Brien to general manager.

As general manager, O'Brien made franchise-altering trades, acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills for a package that included two first-round NFL draft picks and a second-round pick. That same day, he traded pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.

After the 2019 season, O'Brien traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick.

After an 0-4 start to the 2020 season, McNair fired O'Brien and named Romeo Crennel the team's interim coach, and gave Easterby the responsibility of overseeing personnel.