EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is returning for a fourth season with the same title and responsibilities, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Giants have a 15-33 record with Gettleman as the GM, losing at least 10 games each season. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have compiled worse records during that span.

There were rumblings in recent weeks that Gettleman could have a redefined role or retire, but the Giants are ready to move forward with him in Year 2 working alongside head coach Joe Judge following a 6-10 season.

After a 1-7 start, New York won five of its last eight games and was in contention to win the woeful NFC East until the final game of the NFL's regular season, when the Washington Football Team clinched the division title with a controversial victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gettleman, 69, was hired to replace Jerry Reese late in the 2017 season and is just the fourth GM since 1979 for a Giants organization known for its patience.

Judge spoke highly last week of his working relationship with Gettleman and other key members of the front office, saying he has "enjoyed working with Dave the entire year" and that the two of them have "done a lot of good things together."

Gettleman and Giants co-owner John Mara are scheduled to speak later Wednesday morning.

Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch said last year that Gettleman's batting average needed to improve, but decided to retain him for the 2020 season because they thought he deserved a chance to finish what he started.

But the results were still much of the same for the Giants, who have endured three consecutive losing seasons under Gettleman.

Gettleman, by his own admission, needed to do better than his first two years working with Pat Shurmur as the coach. He has overseen the construction of a Giants roster that features star running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, and quarterback Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019.

The Giants had more success in free agency this past offseason than the previous two years. Cornerback James Bradberry made the Pro Bowl while middle linebacker Blake Martinez and safety Logan Ryan were key players on defense. All three were key free-agent acquisitions last offseason.

A former high school coach, Gettleman originally joined the Giants in 1998 in their pro personnel department and was promoted to pro personnel director the following year. He stayed in that position for 12 seasons before serving as senior pro personnel analyst in his final season with the team in 2012.

Gettleman, who has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams -- including three winners -- also was the Carolina Panthers' GM from 2013-17 before returning to New York. He began his NFL career in 1986 with the Buffalo Bills and also has worked for the Denver Broncos.