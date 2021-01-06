Marcus Spears and Jeff Saturday make a case for why the Dolphins should fully invest in Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. (1:14)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Veteran assistant coach Chan Gailey has resigned after one year as Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday morning.

This means the Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator for the third consecutive season under coach Brian Flores as they continue to find the right scheme and playcaller to get the most out of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Flores said in a statement. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Gailey's resignation comes less than 24 hours after Flores said he expected all of his assistants back for the 2021 season -- barring any surprises. It's uncertain whether Gailey's departure comes as a surprise or whether the team had been planning for this possibility.

When Gailey was asked multiple times throughout the season whether he planned to return in 2021, the 69-year-old was noncommittal, commenting only that this was the most unusual season of his coaching career given the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects.

Flores hired Gailey, who was a former head coach of the Bills and Cowboys, out of retirement in January 2020 to replace offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea.

The Dolphins will now begin evaluating their own staff and possibly external candidates to find a new offensive coordinator. If Miami looks to promote internal options, tight ends coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville are the top candidates.

Godsey took on an increased role coaching Tagovailoa over the second half of the season, and he was often seen breaking down the previous drive with the young quarterback on game days.

Tagovailoa went 6-3 as a starter, but all five of his interceptions came in the final four games, including three in the season-ending loss to the Bills.

Earlier this year, Flores also lauded Studesville as a "phenomenal coach, teacher and communicator" who has a future as an offensive coordinator and head coach.

The 2020 Dolphins finished 22nd in total offense (339 yards per game) and 15th in scoring (25.3 points per game).

Gailey's offense didn't appear to bring out the most in Tagovailoa in their short time together. Now the 22-year-old will have a new playcaller and a full offseason to learn under him.