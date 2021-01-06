NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One of the Tennessee Titans' trainers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"You try to be smart and make sure we are following protocols, keeping masks up. We're trying to be conscious of every situation that we put ourselves in. You hate to see anyone receive a positive test," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.

The Titans are going through the contact tracing process but their facility remains open. Tennessee will start its week of practice later Wednesday as it prepares to host Sunday's wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski and punter Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Kern was activated from the list in time to play in last Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.