For Buffalo Bills' 1995 team, playoff surge evokes memories of last time franchise ruled AFC East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills fans have waited 25 years for a season like this.

That's how long it had been since the Bills won the AFC East, before doing so in emphatic fashion this season, going 13-3. That 1995 season was one of the final rides of the franchise's greatest era, when it went to four straight Super Bowls (1990-93) and last won a playoff game.

As this year's version prepares to host the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round on Saturday (1:05 p.m. ET, CBS), the Bills will write their own chapter in the team's history book.

"The history of the Buffalo Bills is great, but the team that we have now -- we don't [have] anything to do with what happened [in the past]," cornerback Tre'Davious White said. "Let's make our destiny -- let's make our own history. Let's make our own stories. Let's be the next team to go to four straight Super Bowls -- let's win one."

Surpassing the peak of the early-'90s Bills would be an impressive feat, considering the talent those teams had on the field, on the sideline and in the front office.

Buffalo featured eight future Pro Football Hall of Famers during coach Marv Levy's tenure, including Levy himself, quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receivers Andre Reed and James Lofton, running back Thurman Thomas, defensive end Bruce Smith, general manager Bill Polian and owner Ralph Wilson.

Former Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett (1987-95), a 2021 Hall of Fame semifinalist, said Buffalo fans approached the team's division title run this season with cautious optimism after such a long drought.

He's pleased to see the AFC East look like it did during his playing days -- with Buffalo on top.

"I feel as though it's our time," he said. "Hopefully this time, if we get to the big dance, we'll pull it off and us old-timers have a chance to really do the hustle or celebrate some type of way -- do some kind of old-school dance to celebrate with this new school."

Similar to the present-day team, Bennett's Bills were a bottom feeder before new leadership arrived.

Listening to Levy, former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and others describe what winning a division championship means in Western New York offers unique perspective on what coach Sean McDermott and general manager Billy Beane accomplished this season.

'He treated them like men'

The greatest stretch in Bills history began with a Levy speech in the midst of a losing season -- in Ted Cottrell's mind, at least.

The Bills' defensive line coach in 1986, Cotrell remembers when Levy took over for Hank Bullough midway through what would be a 4-12 season -- which itself came following a pair of 2-14 seasons in 1985 and 1984. In the decade prior to Levy's arrival, Buffalo had fewer winning seasons (two) than it did seasons with double-digit losses (five).

Buffalo featured eight future Pro Football Hall of Famers during coach Marv Levy's tenure, including Levy himself and quarterback Jim Kelly, AP Photo/Bill Sikes

But Cottrell said something clicked the first time Levy addressed the team.

"His first speech in front of the team -- after the speech, they all gave him a big ovation," Cottrell said. "So from that point, it was like a welcome relief with the air that he brought with him and his personality. It started affecting the team that very first meeting. They were so pleased that they had this guy now standing up there talking to [them] ... they became a lot more cohesive.

"I believe that was the start of the movement right then, that very first meeting that Coach Levy had with the team."

Cottrell said Levy "treated them like men" and "didn't have 5,000 rules" when he took over. Instead, he told players he expected them to be professional and work hard.

His simple message resonated. Buffalo upset Pittsburgh in his first game and went 7-8 in Levy's first full season in 1987 before winning six division titles over the following eight seasons. It took a co-sign from Polian and some assurance from Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt to convince Wilson to hire Levy in the first place.

Polian knew Levy from their time together with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes and the Chiefs and lobbied Wilson to bring Levy aboard when he became the Bills' GM after the 1985 season.

"Polian was the one who implored Ralph Wilson to hire me," Levy said. "Ralph was a little reticent -- I'd been fired by the Kansas City Chiefs. He called Lamar Hunt and Ralph told me this many years later, Lamar told him, 'I made a big mistake when I fired him.'"

Levy made his speech to a roster that included Kelly, Reed and linebacker Darryl Talley. It also included the NFL's future all-time sack leader Smith, who was rounding into one of the league's best defensive linemen in his second season in 1986.

The year after Levy's arrival, Polian traded for Bennett and drafted Thomas in 1988. The Bills went to those four straight Super Bowls starting in 1990 before missing the playoffs altogether in 1994, setting the stage for a bounce-back season in 1995.

'That's quite a team'

Cottrell was fired after the 1989 season and spent the next five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to Buffalo in 1995.

Even after enduring their team's first losing season of the decade in '94, Bills fans quickly reminded Cottrell why it was an easy decision to return.