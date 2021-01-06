SEATTLE -- The biggest question facing the Seattle Seahawks this week actually isn't a question to Jamal Adams: The All-Pro strong safety on Wednesday said unequivocally that he'll be on the field for Saturday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"No question in my mind. I'm playing, man," Adams said. "Look, as long as these legs are moving, man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I'm going to be out there."

Adams said there was never a doubt in his mind that he would play despite the left shoulder injury he suffered in the fourth quarter Sunday that sidelined him for the end of Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game the initial word was that Adams would be able to play this weekend, though he stopped short at the time of declaring as much. Carroll has been more noncommittal in his most recent comments, saying Adams' availability wouldn't be known until game day.

Adams didn't practice Tuesday.

"I'm OK," Adams said. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm not going to be limited to anything. I'm full-go. I'm full energy. I'm me. I'm going out there to continue to make plays and continue to continue help the team win. That's what I'm about."

Despite missing four games with a groin injury, Adams led the Seahawks this season with 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for a defensive back. He was named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Asked if he'll have to wear a supportive harness on his left shoulder, Adams said he'll be playing with "something." He's been playing through an injury to his right shoulder since Week 10 and has two broken fingers on his left hand.

He called it "just another challenge" to play with two injured shoulders.

"I'm a savage, bro," Adams said. "I'm a warrior, man. It doesn't matter. Whatever it takes. It's not about me. It's always going to be bigger than me. It's about this team. It's about my brothers. It's about my family back home, my why. So again, I'm excited for this opportunity. It doesn't matter what obstacle is thrown my way. I always figure it out and that's all that matters, man. So I'm looking forward to the matchup."

Adams briefly returned Sunday after injuring his shoulder on a blitz but finished the game on the sideline with a dejected look on his face. Carroll said the team had to take Adams' helmet away.

"All the stuff that I've been through the past year -- and again, I don't like to ever make it about me because it's never about me -- but yeah, I went through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity due to injury," Adams said. "Obviously, he had to take my helmet away. And when he took my helmet away, it hurt me a little bit because I wanted to be out there and finish no matter what.

"But at the end of the day, it's about this team. It's never going to be about me. I can't wait to get out there. I will figure it out and that's just who I am as a person."