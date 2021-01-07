Max Kellerman explains that Tom Brady is under the most pressure to beat the 7-9 Washington Football Team on Saturday. (1:31)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a hyperextended left knee that knocked him out of last week's game after the first quarter.

Evans did activation and agility work, including squats and hamstring stretches, during the 30-minute portion of practice that was open to the media.

"I think he's got a chance," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of Evans' availability for Saturday night's NFC wild-card game against the Washington Football Team. "He'll be a game-time decision."

Evans, who could barely put any weight on his left knee after it bent backward in the end zone during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, did not appear to be favoring it during the practice session. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and swelling has been minimal.

"He's lived in the training room and done a great job with it," Arians said. "And in the meeting room, staying off his feet. Today's the first day he tried to do much active movement, and it was OK, hopefully. We'll see how sore he is tomorrow."

Arians expects a cold, damp surface at FedEx Field on Saturday. The field conditions at that stadium have historically not been favorable, but the sod was replaced prior to the 2020 season.

It will be the first playoff game in seven seasons for the three-time Pro Bowler, who was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. It is the Bucs' first postseason appearance since 2007.

"If he goes out there, he's healthy," Arians said. "We're not putting him out there to limp on one leg. So if he's playing, he's good to go."

If Evans can't play, the Bucs have receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, who each recorded two TD catches and more than 100 yards against the Falcons in Week 17. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has caught 12 postseason touchdowns from Tom Brady, more than any other active QB-receiving target combo.

Arians also feels good about their younger players.

"We've got Scotty [Miller], we've got Tyler [Johnson], [Jaydon] Mickens--- we've got guys who have played all season," Arians said. "They're not Mike but they'll be good enough."

Cornerback Carlton Davis also will be a game-time decision, Arians said. Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter has been ruled out for Saturday's game.